Baseball: Sawamura still king of Giants pen: Mathieson

While former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Scott Mathieson is relishing the rush of Japan's playoffs, he said his strong performance over the weekend is no indicator the Yomiuri Giants should change closer Hirokazu Sawamura's role.

Through the first two games of the Central League's Climax Series' first stage, Mathieson has struck out six and allowed one hit. On Sunday, he retired the heart of the DeNA BayStars order in the eighth, and then was asked to stay in the game and stand in for Sawamura.

On Saturday, Sawamura, who struggled over the final month of the season, allowed two ninth-inning runs, short-circuiting a Giants comeback bid.

"I think he is still our closer," said the 32-year-old Mathieson, who is in his fifth season with the Giants. "For me, I had a good eighth inning, and a good rhythm. My guess is that they just wanted me to keep going out there because I had a good rhythm."

"Sawamura's a great closer. He won the saves title this year (with 37). He should be our closer. If I can help out, I'm happy to do that, but when he's on, there are not many who are better than him."

Still, Mathieson relishes big-time confrontations that come with working late in the game. With the score tied in the eighth and the fans of both clubs turning Tokyo Dome into a noise machine, Mathieson faced the best the BayStars had to offer, finishing with Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, a left-handed slugger who led the CL in homers and RBIs.

Mathieson struck out Tsutsugo to end the inning, before the Giants took the lead in the home half.

"I love pitching. I love, especially, going out to face the 2, 3, 4 or 4, 5, 6, the heart of the order," Mathieson said. "That's when you get the biggest adrenaline rushes. That's why I play the game. It's a one-on-one battle within a team game."

"That's my favorite thing about baseball as a pitcher."

With a decisive third game looming, both teams will be looking to book a spot in the second stage of the playoffs and head to Hiroshima, where the league champion Carp are waiting for that series to start on Wednesday.

Mathieson said another possible day of long work on Monday is par for the course.

"It's the playoffs, so you'd better be ready for anything," he said. "I'll get rest on Tuesday."

