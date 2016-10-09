Japan mulling participation in Russian natural gas project in Arctic

The government is considering Japanese companies' participation in a liquefied natural gas project by Russia's leading natural gas producer Novatek in the resource-rich Arctic Sea, government sources said Sunday, in what could be a centerpiece of Japan's economic cooperation with Russia.

In taking part in the multibillion dollar project, Japan is proposing that the government-backed Japan Bank for International Cooperation help with financing, while major trading houses and other Japanese companies are expected to invest and acquire stakes in a potential gas field, the sources said.

By boosting economic ties with Russia through such projects, Japan hopes to make progress on a decades-old territorial dispute over four islands off Hokkaido, Japanese officials said.