Olympics: Tokyo Gov. Koike, IOC chief Bach to meet likely Oct. 18

Arrangements are being made for Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike to meet with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Oct. 18 when the latter is scheduled to be in Japan, a source close to the matter said Sunday.

Koike is currently considering making changes to some already decided competition venues for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics as part of cost-cutting measures, moves that would require the approval of the IOC.

A panel set up by Koike reported late last month that plans to build new venues for swimming, volleyball and rowing/canoe sprint should be reconsidered, with an option being using other existing facilities.