Close

Kyodo News

October 10, 2016 9:20

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

08:56 10 October 2016

Olympics: Tokyo Gov. Koike, IOC chief Bach to meet likely Oct. 18

TOKYO, Oct. 10, Kyodo

Arrangements are being made for Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike to meet with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Oct. 18 when the latter is scheduled to be in Japan, a source close to the matter said Sunday.

Koike is currently considering making changes to some already decided competition venues for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics as part of cost-cutting measures, moves that would require the approval of the IOC.

A panel set up by Koike reported late last month that plans to build new venues for swimming, volleyball and rowing/canoe sprint should be reconsidered, with an option being using other existing facilities.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Oct 2016U.S. replaces top envoy on N. Korea policy
  2. 5 Oct 2016Swiss Attorney General says Malaysian state fund was a Ponzi scheme
  3. 4 Oct 2016German delegation's Iran visit hampered by minister's Israel remarks
  4. 4 Oct 2016Indian soldier killed in attack on army camp in Kashmir
  5. 7 Oct 2016Japan on alert amid speculation of N. Korea activity Mon.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete