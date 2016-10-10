Japan gov't mulls stipulating emperor's post-abdication title in bill

The Japanese government is considering stipulating a new title and position for Emperor Akihito in a bill to be drawn up to allow the 82-year-old monarch to abdicate given the current imperial affairs law does not provide for such a possibility, a government source said Sunday.

How the current emperor would be addressed and what his status would be after retirement will be worked out in detail after discussions by a panel set up by the government to tackle issues regarding his potential abdication, the source said. The panel will hold its first session on Oct. 17.

The establishment of the panel and the move to enact a special law follow the emperor's suggestion in a rare video message to the public in August that he wishes to abdicate in the future.