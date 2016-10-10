Close

Kyodo News

October 10, 2016 15:23

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:35 10 October 2016

Trump, Clinton trade barbs over women in 2nd debate

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, Kyodo

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump apologized Sunday for lewd remarks he has made about women and attacked treatment of women by former President Bill Clinton, the husband of his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

"I apologize for those words...I'm embarrassed by it," Trump said in the second presidential debate, which came two days after the disclosure of a 2005 video of Trump talking about groping women and attempting to have sex with a married woman.

Trump played down the vulgar video, saying at the town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis that it was "locker room talk."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Oct 2016U.S. replaces top envoy on N. Korea policy
  2. 5 Oct 2016Swiss Attorney General says Malaysian state fund was a Ponzi scheme
  3. 4 Oct 2016German delegation's Iran visit hampered by minister's Israel remarks
  4. 4 Oct 2016Indian soldier killed in attack on army camp in Kashmir
  5. 7 Oct 2016Japan on alert amid speculation of N. Korea activity Mon.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete