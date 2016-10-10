Trump, Clinton trade barbs over women in 2nd debate

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump apologized Sunday for lewd remarks he has made about women and attacked treatment of women by former President Bill Clinton, the husband of his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

"I apologize for those words...I'm embarrassed by it," Trump said in the second presidential debate, which came two days after the disclosure of a 2005 video of Trump talking about groping women and attempting to have sex with a married woman.

Trump played down the vulgar video, saying at the town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis that it was "locker room talk."