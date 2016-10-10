9 police in Myanmar's restive Rakhine killed in attacks

Nine police officers were killed and five others injured in western Myanmar on Sunday in a series of attacks on border posts by armed insurgents believed to be members of the country's oppressed Rohingya Muslim community, state media reports said Monday.

Three different groups of "violent armed attackers," numbering between 10 and 50, attacked two border police stations and a police post located in Maungdaw and Yathetaung townships of the northernmost part of Rakhine State, which borders Bangladesh, according to the reports.

Police Chief Zaw Win told reporters in the administrative capital Naypyitaw Sunday evening that one officer is still missing.