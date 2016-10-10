Close

Kyodo News

October 10, 2016 15:23

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:34 10 October 2016

9 police in Myanmar's restive Rakhine killed in attacks

YANGON, Oct. 10, Kyodo

Nine police officers were killed and five others injured in western Myanmar on Sunday in a series of attacks on border posts by armed insurgents believed to be members of the country's oppressed Rohingya Muslim community, state media reports said Monday.

Three different groups of "violent armed attackers," numbering between 10 and 50, attacked two border police stations and a police post located in Maungdaw and Yathetaung townships of the northernmost part of Rakhine State, which borders Bangladesh, according to the reports.

Police Chief Zaw Win told reporters in the administrative capital Naypyitaw Sunday evening that one officer is still missing.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Oct 2016U.S. replaces top envoy on N. Korea policy
  2. 5 Oct 2016Swiss Attorney General says Malaysian state fund was a Ponzi scheme
  3. 4 Oct 2016German delegation's Iran visit hampered by minister's Israel remarks
  4. 4 Oct 2016Indian soldier killed in attack on army camp in Kashmir
  5. 7 Oct 2016Japan on alert amid speculation of N. Korea activity Mon.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete