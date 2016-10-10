Missing climbers found safe in northeastern Japan

A group of seven people who went missing overnight in a mountain in the northeast Japan prefecture of Akita were found safe on Monday, police said.

The four men and three women, aged 48 to 65, went missing on 1,454-meter Mt. Moriyoshi in Kitaakita on Sunday evening as the group led by Yukio Kobayashi did not show up at the inn where they planned to stay.

The police mobilized some 20 officers and the local government dispatched a helicopter to help in the search after they received a call from the inn, they said, adding they found two vehicles with license plates issued in Ibaraki parked near a trailhead.