Close

Kyodo News

October 10, 2016 15:23

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:41 10 October 2016

Missing climbers found safe in northeastern Japan

AKITA, Japan, Oct. 10, Kyodo

A group of seven people who went missing overnight in a mountain in the northeast Japan prefecture of Akita were found safe on Monday, police said.

The four men and three women, aged 48 to 65, went missing on 1,454-meter Mt. Moriyoshi in Kitaakita on Sunday evening as the group led by Yukio Kobayashi did not show up at the inn where they planned to stay.

The police mobilized some 20 officers and the local government dispatched a helicopter to help in the search after they received a call from the inn, they said, adding they found two vehicles with license plates issued in Ibaraki parked near a trailhead.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Oct 2016U.S. replaces top envoy on N. Korea policy
  2. 5 Oct 2016Swiss Attorney General says Malaysian state fund was a Ponzi scheme
  3. 4 Oct 2016German delegation's Iran visit hampered by minister's Israel remarks
  4. 4 Oct 2016Indian soldier killed in attack on army camp in Kashmir
  5. 7 Oct 2016Japan on alert amid speculation of N. Korea activity Mon.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete