Table tennis: 16-yr-old Hirano becomes 1st Japanese World Cup winner

Sixteen-year-old Miu Hirano became the first Japanese to win the table tennis World Cup in the women's singles on Sunday, defeating Cheng I-ching of Taiwan 11-9, 11-5, 11-4, 11-8 in Philadelphia.

Hirano is the youngest winner of the tournament and also the first non-Chinese to achieve the feat, according to the official website, although there were no players from China competing this year.

Hirano, who had to settle on being a reserve player during the Rio Games as Japan won the team bronze medal, defeated Rio team regular and close friend 15-year-old Mima Ito 11-13, 11-4, 11-8, 11-4, 11-8 in the quarterfinals on Saturday.