Close

Kyodo News

October 10, 2016 17:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:46 10 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct. 10) Galaxy Express 999 runs on Ikebukuro Line

TOKYO, Oct. 10, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Galaxy Express 999 runs on Ikebukuro Line

-- Seibu Railway Co. has started operations of a train wrapped with images of characters in a popular animation film "Galaxy Express 999." The train will run mainly on the Ikebukuro Line through March 2019. "I hope people will enjoy boarding the train," said Reiji Matsumoto, the writer of the animation.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15180/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Oct 2016U.S. replaces top envoy on N. Korea policy
  2. 5 Oct 2016Swiss Attorney General says Malaysian state fund was a Ponzi scheme
  3. 4 Oct 2016German delegation's Iran visit hampered by minister's Israel remarks
  4. 4 Oct 2016Indian soldier killed in attack on army camp in Kashmir
  5. 7 Oct 2016Japan on alert amid speculation of N. Korea activity Mon.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete