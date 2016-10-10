Video Advisory (Oct. 10) Galaxy Express 999 runs on Ikebukuro Line

The following is the latest available news video.

Galaxy Express 999 runs on Ikebukuro Line

-- Seibu Railway Co. has started operations of a train wrapped with images of characters in a popular animation film "Galaxy Express 999." The train will run mainly on the Ikebukuro Line through March 2019. "I hope people will enjoy boarding the train," said Reiji Matsumoto, the writer of the animation.

==Kyodo