17:03 10 October 2016
Asia leaders meet in Bangkok to discuss cooperation, development
By Preeyapa T. Khunsong and Raveebhorn Chaiprapar
BANGKOK, Oct. 10, Kyodo
Leaders and senior officials of 34 Asian countries gathered here Monday for a regional conference aimed at promoting economic development of Asia as a whole.
Thailand is hosting the second Asia Cooperation Dialogue summit under the theme "One Asia, Diverse Strengths."
"It is now time that ACD member states join hands to set a concrete direction and goal of cooperation to mobilize their potentials and diverse strengths for the wellbeing of our people in the region," Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha told the leaders.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.