Asia leaders meet in Bangkok to discuss cooperation, development

Leaders and senior officials of 34 Asian countries gathered here Monday for a regional conference aimed at promoting economic development of Asia as a whole.

Thailand is hosting the second Asia Cooperation Dialogue summit under the theme "One Asia, Diverse Strengths."

"It is now time that ACD member states join hands to set a concrete direction and goal of cooperation to mobilize their potentials and diverse strengths for the wellbeing of our people in the region," Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha told the leaders.