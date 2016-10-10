Close

October 10, 2016

17:03 10 October 2016

Asia leaders meet in Bangkok to discuss cooperation, development

By Preeyapa T. Khunsong and Raveebhorn Chaiprapar
BANGKOK, Oct. 10, Kyodo

Leaders and senior officials of 34 Asian countries gathered here Monday for a regional conference aimed at promoting economic development of Asia as a whole.

Thailand is hosting the second Asia Cooperation Dialogue summit under the theme "One Asia, Diverse Strengths."

"It is now time that ACD member states join hands to set a concrete direction and goal of cooperation to mobilize their potentials and diverse strengths for the wellbeing of our people in the region," Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha told the leaders.

