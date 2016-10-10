Baseball: Minei lifts BayStars to series-clinching win

Reserve catcher Hiroki Minei broke an 11th-inning tie with a booming RBI single that lifted the DeNA BayStars to a 4-3, playoff series-clinching win over the Yomiuri Giants on Monday.

Before 45,477 at Tokyo Dome, Minei, who entered as an eighth-inning pinch hitter, drove home Toshihiko Kuramoto from second with one out to break up a game that had been tied 3-3 since the sixth inning.

Kuramoto opened the 11th with a smash off pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura's foot for a single that knocked the closer out of the game. Seiji Tahara took over, and after a sacrifice moved the runner to second, saw his first pitch to Minei rocket into the left-field corner.

Lefty Kenjiro Tanaka, who pitched two innings of relief, earned the win, while closer Yasuaki Yamasaki worked around a one-out single to save it.

For 8-1/3 innings, however, the game had belonged to the Giants bullpen, with Kan Otake working 5-1/3 of those in relief of starter Tetsuya Utsumi.

Jose Lopez made Utsumi pay for early mistakes with a two-run, first-inning homer after the lefty had knocked star right fielder Takayuki Kajitani by hitting him with a pitch.

The Giants tied it after two were down in the first against lefty Kenta Ishida on a two-run homer just over the right-field wall by Shinnosuke Abe. It could have been worse for Ishida, who had a smash off a fat pitch speared on a diving catch by third baseman Toshiro Miyazaki, who dived again but missed against the next hitter, former BayStar Shuichi Murata, who singled to bring Abe to the plate.

Ishida worked carefully to the Giants cleanup hitter, but Abe still managed to barrel up a 2-0 slider low and away and make the most of his park's cozy dimensions.

The BayStars pitcher, however, singled with one out in the second, and made it 3-2 after a Masayuki Kuwahara double and a sacrifice fly by Taiki Sekine, who ran for Kajitani in the first. At that juncture, Otake entered the game.

The right-hander pitched out of a two-on, one-out jam in the third, but established a rhythm and threw 4-1/3 scoreless innings before Murata homered off Ishida to tie it in the bottom of the sixth. Murata, who'd made some sparkling plays at third and was stretchered off after being hit in the knee with a pitch to open the fourth, got a low breaking ball and just got it over the wall in left center.

In the top of the eighth, Tetsuya Yamaguchi took the mound for Otake and pitched out of a two-on, no-out jam. Scott Mathieson followed in the ninth, and Sawamura worked the 10th before his untimely exit in the 11th.

In the bottom of the 11th, Abe had a chance to tie it with two on and two out, but could only drive the ball to the warning track.

The six-game second stage of the Climax Series takes place at Mazda Stadium against the Hiroshima Carp, starting on Wednesday. The winner will advance to the Japan Series against the winner of the Pacific League final stage between the Nippon Ham Fighters and two-time defending Series champion SoftBank Hawks.

==Kyodo