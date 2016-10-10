Close

Kyodo News

October 10, 2016 21:26

  Japanese
  Simplified Chinese
  Traditional Chinese
  Korean

19:21 10 October 2016

China congratulates N. Korea on anniversary of ruling party founding

BEIJING, Oct. 10, Kyodo

China said Monday it has sent a congratulatory message to North Korea for the 71st anniversary of the foundation of its ruling party, at a time when their diplomatic relations remain tense and there are signs of increased activity at the reclusive regime's key nuclear test site.

"China and (North) Korea are friendly neighbors. The two parties and the two countries have for a long time maintained the tradition of friendly exchanges," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing. "China has already expressed congratulations to the (North) Korean side."

His remarks, in response to a question on whether China sent a congratulatory message to North Korea for this year's anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea, comes as the international community remains alert over further potential provocative acts from Pyongyang, such as another nuclear test or the launch of a ballistic missile.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

