British-American, Finnish scholars win Nobel economics prize

British-born American Oliver Hart of Harvard University and Finnish-born Bengt Holmstrom of Massachusetts Institute of Technology won this year's Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics for their contributions to "contract theory," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Monday.

The prize -- officially called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel -- was awarded to the two scholars for their work on the theory that helps to explain various issues in the designing of contracts such as performance-based pay for top executives.

The academy said in a statement the theory developed by the two economists is "valuable to the understanding of real-life contracts and institutions, as well as potential pitfalls in contract design."