October 11, 2016 11:33

09:37 11 October 2016

Japan's Aug. current account surplus rises 23% on weak oil prices

TOKYO, Oct. 11, Kyodo

Japan's current account surplus expanded 23.1 percent in August from a year earlier for the third consecutive monthly increase, as imports were pushed down by lower crude oil prices and a firming yen, the government said Tuesday.

The surplus came to 2.00 trillion yen ($19 billion). Japan posted a current account surplus for the 26th straight month.

Among key components in the current account, one of the widest gauges of a country's international trade, goods trade registered a surplus of 243.2 billion yen, a turnaround from a deficit of 329.2 billion yen a year earlier.

