Close

Kyodo News

October 11, 2016 11:33

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:03 11 October 2016

Japanese emperor, empress welcome Belgian royal couple at palace

TOKYO, Oct. 11, Kyodo

A ceremony was held Tuesday at the Imperial Palace to welcome Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, who are visiting Japan as state guests to commemorate the 150th anniversary of bilateral ties, with Emperor Akihito, Empress Michiko and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie attending.

Other participants included Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, who attended such a welcoming event for state guests for the first time since October 2014, when Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima paid a visit to Japan.

It is still rare for the princess to make a public appearance as she has been receiving treatment for a stress-induced illness for over a decade.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Oct 2016U.S. replaces top envoy on N. Korea policy
  2. 5 Oct 2016Swiss Attorney General says Malaysian state fund was a Ponzi scheme
  3. 7 Oct 2016Japan on alert amid speculation of N. Korea activity Mon.
  4. 7 Oct 2016Asian editorial excerpts -2-
  5. 8 Oct 2016Aso, Lew vow to cooperate for strong U.N. sanctions on N. Korea

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete