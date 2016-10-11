Japanese emperor, empress welcome Belgian royal couple at palace

A ceremony was held Tuesday at the Imperial Palace to welcome Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, who are visiting Japan as state guests to commemorate the 150th anniversary of bilateral ties, with Emperor Akihito, Empress Michiko and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie attending.

Other participants included Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, who attended such a welcoming event for state guests for the first time since October 2014, when Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima paid a visit to Japan.

It is still rare for the princess to make a public appearance as she has been receiving treatment for a stress-induced illness for over a decade.