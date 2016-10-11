Close

Kyodo News

October 11, 2016 13:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:10 11 October 2016

Nikkei stock index retakes 17,000 line in morning on higher oil prices

By Akiko Yasuhara
TOKYO, Oct. 11, Kyodo

The Nikkei retook the 17,000 line for the first time in roughly one month Tuesday morning on strong oil prices, while a perceived win by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the second U.S. presidential debate also supported sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 195.66 points, or 1.16 percent, from Friday to 17,055.75. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 9.71 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,360.32. Tokyo markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

Gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and fishery, agriculture and forestry issues.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Nikkei stock index retakes 17,000 line
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Oct 2016U.S. replaces top envoy on N. Korea policy
  2. 5 Oct 2016Swiss Attorney General says Malaysian state fund was a Ponzi scheme
  3. 7 Oct 2016Japan on alert amid speculation of N. Korea activity Mon.
  4. 7 Oct 2016Asian editorial excerpts -2-
  5. 8 Oct 2016Aso, Lew vow to cooperate for strong U.N. sanctions on N. Korea

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete