Nikkei stock index retakes 17,000 line in morning on higher oil prices

The Nikkei retook the 17,000 line for the first time in roughly one month Tuesday morning on strong oil prices, while a perceived win by Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the second U.S. presidential debate also supported sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 195.66 points, or 1.16 percent, from Friday to 17,055.75. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 9.71 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,360.32. Tokyo markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

Gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and fishery, agriculture and forestry issues.