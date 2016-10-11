Philippine President Duterte to visit Japan Oct. 25-27

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will make a three-day visit to Japan from Oct. 25, his first since taking office in June, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Duterte is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and meet with Emperor Akihito, the ministry said.

Abe invited Duterte to Japan during the leaders' last meeting on the sidelines of regional gatherings in Laos last month, where according to the Japanese government they affirmed the need to resolve disputes in the South China Sea through peaceful means, apparently in reference to China's expansionary maritime activities there.