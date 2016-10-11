Japan Cabinet approves Paris climate accord, to submit it to Diet

The Japanese Cabinet approved a plan Tuesday to submit the Paris Agreement, a new global accord to curb climate change after 2020, to parliament for ratification in a move lagging behind many other major emitters.

The government plans to send the bill to the Diet to seek approval from both the lower and upper houses before Nov. 7, when the next U.N. climate conference, or COP 22, begins in Morocco.

Concerns remain about Japan's ratification of the climate accord as parliamentary battles between the ruling and opposition parties over the proposed approval of the Trans-Pacific Partnership may push back the intended schedule.