Video Advisory (Oct. 11) Mt. Aso in southwestern Japan erupts

Mt. Aso in southwestern Japan erupts

-- Mt. Aso in southwestern Japan erupts on Oct. 8, 2016, spewing volcanic ash 11,000 meters into the sky. It is unclear whether the eruption was related to a series of strong earthquakes that hit the area in April, the weather agency said.

==Kyodo