October 11, 2016 13:35

12:49 11 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct. 11) Mt. Aso in southwestern Japan erupts

TOKYO, Oct. 11, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Mt. Aso in southwestern Japan erupts

-- Mt. Aso in southwestern Japan erupts on Oct. 8, 2016, spewing volcanic ash 11,000 meters into the sky. It is unclear whether the eruption was related to a series of strong earthquakes that hit the area in April, the weather agency said.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15181/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

