October 11, 2016 13:35

12:54 11 October 2016

Baseball: Maeda struggles in Dodgers' NL Division Series Game 3 loss

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, Kyodo

Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda lasted only three innings and picked up the loss Monday as the Los Angeles Dodgers were defeated by the Washington Nationals 8-3 in the third game of the National League Division Series.

Maeda (0-1) surrendered four runs and five hits, including a two-run homer by Anthony Rendon in the third inning, while walking two in his 63-pitch outing at Dodger Stadium, giving the Nationals a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

"It's regrettable the way I pitched today in a game that we had to win," said Maeda.

