October 11, 2016 15:35

13:57 11 October 2016

N. Korea to hold numerous events next year for Kim's family

BEIJING, Oct. 11, Kyodo

North Korea will hold a series of political and cultural programs next year to sing the praises of three generations of the ruling Kim family, official media said Tuesday.

As part of the celebrations, international events are scheduled in Pyongyang and Mt. Paektu in August, according to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency.

The volcanic mountain, lying on the border with China, has long been regarded as the mythological birthplace of the Korean people.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

