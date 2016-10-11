Close

October 11, 2016

13:57 11 October 2016

Volleyball: Rio Olympics captain Kimura mulling retirement

TOKYO, Oct. 11, Kyodo

Saori Kimura, who served as the women's volleyball captain for Japan at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics this summer, is contemplating retirement, she revealed on her personal blog on Monday.

In response to questions she says she gets regarding her career plans, the 30-year-old Kimura said she has told many people that she would quit after the Rio Olympics but has decided to play for the Toray Arrows in the V-League this season.

"The V-League will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. I hope to make this place the final destination of my volleyball career," she said.

