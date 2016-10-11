Close

October 11, 2016 15:36

14:12 11 October 2016

Olympics: Marukawa seeks expense estimate for venue change plan

TOKYO, Oct. 11, Kyodo

Tamayo Marukawa, minister in charge of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, said Tuesday she hopes the Tokyo metropolitan government will show expense estimates involving its possible proposal to change three venues of the 2020 Games.

"It's okay if they're rough estimates, but I'd appreciate it if the metropolitan government will indicate the expenses so that we will be able to discuss with each other how we can keep the costs down," Marukawa told a press conference.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is currently considering making changes to three competition venues as part of cost-cutting measures after a cost review panel she set up reported in late September that plans to build new venues for swimming, volleyball and rowing/canoe sprint should be reconsidered, with an option being using other existing facilities.

