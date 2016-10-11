Close

Kyodo News

October 11, 2016 15:35

14:16 11 October 2016

By-election campaigns kick off in Tokyo, Fukuoka lower house districts

TOKYO, Oct. 11, Kyodo

Campaigning kicked off Tuesday for by-elections to be held on Oct. 23 in House of Representatives constituencies in Tokyo and Fukuoka, with the outcomes of both races expected to offer insight into the timing of the next lower house election.

The by-elections in the Tokyo No. 10 and Fukuoka No. 6 single-seat districts are the first races for Diet seats since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reshuffled his Cabinet and the Liberal Democratic Party leadership in August and the main opposition Democratic Party went through a change of leadership last month.

The success or failure of LDP-backed candidates to hold the seats could help Abe make up his mind on when to dissolve the chamber for a snap election. Speculation has emerged that Abe could do so as early as January next year.

  • Election campaigning begins in Tokyo, Fukuoka lower house districts
