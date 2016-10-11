Close

October 11, 2016 15:35

14:47 11 October 2016

Japanese emperor, empress welcome Belgian royal couple at palace

TOKYO, Oct. 11, Kyodo

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko had a meeting with Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The emperor told the king, "I remember a series of impressive exchanges in friendship with the Belgian royal family," according to the agency. Belgium's king replied he was moved by Japan's warm welcome, the agency said.

Japan's imperial family and the Belgian royal family have deepened their friendship ever since Emperor Akihito met with King Baudouin I, the sitting king's uncle, during his trip to Europe and the United States in 1953 as crown prince. The imperial couple attended the funeral of the king in 1993.

