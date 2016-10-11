Close

Kyodo News

October 11, 2016 15:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:54 11 October 2016

Inada denies higher risks in SDF's new tasks in U.N. peacekeeping

TOKYO, Oct. 11, Kyodo

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on Tuesday shrugged off concerns that Self-Defense Forces members will face higher risks by engaging in rescue and other new missions they could be given during U.N. peacekeeping operations in South Sudan.

"There wouldn't be increased new risks," Inada said at a parliamentary session after returning from her trip to South Sudan to assess the situation in the unstable country, where SDF members have been sent to build road and other infrastructure since 2012.

The government is considering whether SDF members to be sent to South Sudan from November should be assigned to fresh tasks they are now allowed to perform under Japan's new security legislation, which include going to rescue U.N. staff and others under attack. The new security legislation took effect in March.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Oct 2016U.S. replaces top envoy on N. Korea policy
  2. 5 Oct 2016Swiss Attorney General says Malaysian state fund was a Ponzi scheme
  3. 7 Oct 2016Japan on alert amid speculation of N. Korea activity Mon.
  4. 7 Oct 2016Asian editorial excerpts -2-
  5. 8 Oct 2016Aso, Lew vow to cooperate for strong U.N. sanctions on N. Korea

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete