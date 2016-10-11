Inada denies higher risks in SDF's new tasks in U.N. peacekeeping

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on Tuesday shrugged off concerns that Self-Defense Forces members will face higher risks by engaging in rescue and other new missions they could be given during U.N. peacekeeping operations in South Sudan.

"There wouldn't be increased new risks," Inada said at a parliamentary session after returning from her trip to South Sudan to assess the situation in the unstable country, where SDF members have been sent to build road and other infrastructure since 2012.

The government is considering whether SDF members to be sent to South Sudan from November should be assigned to fresh tasks they are now allowed to perform under Japan's new security legislation, which include going to rescue U.N. staff and others under attack. The new security legislation took effect in March.