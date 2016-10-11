15:30 11 October 2016
M'bishi Motors to sell part of stake in Urawa Reds soccer club
TOKYO, Oct. 11, Kyodo
Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is set to divest from its unit that operates soccer team Urawa Reds ahead of an alliance with Nissan Motor Co., owner of rival side Yokohama F Marinos, in order to avoid violating J-League rules, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
League rules forbid a single firm from operating multiple clubs. Scandal-hit Mitsubishi Motors, which currently holds some 51 percent of shares in the operator of the Saitama Prefecture-based club, plans to sell off some 30 percent of its stake.
Nissan is planning to put Mitsubishi Motors under its wing by taking a 34 percent stake in the automaker later this month, with the operator of the club formally known as Urawa Red Diamonds expected to become a Nissan subsidiary or an affiliate as a result.
