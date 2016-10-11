Director Iwai's inimitable take on social themes continues to inspire

A woman's journey to growth. A blend of the real and surreal worlds. And the aching need to connect and belong.

Internationally acclaimed Japanese director Shunji Iwai gives his audience food for thought on these recurring themes in his latest film, "A Bride for Rip Van Winkle," where his lyrical storytelling and beautifully framed cinematography continue to strike a chord with fans across Asia and beyond.

Wrapping up a recent promotional tour in South Korea for his first feature length film in more than a decade, Iwai recounted at a press conference in Tokyo earlier this month about how his country's ties with its Asian neighbor has improved.

"I appeared on a news program in South Korea. I was surprised to hear that I was the first Japanese to show up on (a South) Korean news (program)," he said. "It was a great experience."

Iwai is best known for his 1995 film, "Love Letter," which catapulted him to stardom not only in Japan but elsewhere in Asia including South Korea, where it started easing its cultural ban on Japanese pop culture including films in 1998.

His "Love Letter" was released in South Korea in 1999 and became a huge hit.

The 53-year-old director told the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan he never imagined his popularity would transcend borders. His films opened opportunities for interactions with the public and people in the same industry in Asia such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

"I myself am not that fully conscious but before I knew it, I found myself somewhat playing the role of a bridge," he said.

While admitting he felt the "weight" of having to assume the de facto role of a bridge across cultures, Iwai appears to have come to terms with it, saying, "Perhaps I was born under this destiny."

In a sign of his strong Asian fan base outside Japan, the 180-minute "A Bride for Rip Van Winkle" was shown first in Hong Kong and Taiwan before its release in Japan in late March. It is now also showing in South Korea.

Later this month, some of Iwai's works will be shown at the 29th Tokyo International Film Festival, where he will be featured as Director in Focus.

Iwai's latest film follows the fall of grace of a 23-year-old docile and gullible heroine named Nanami and depicts the universal theme of loneliness and isolation despite an interconnected world.

The heroine was played by Haru Kuroki, who won the Silver Bear for best actress at the reputed Berlin International Film Festival in 2014. Nanami's life went downhill after meeting a con artist via social media.

Iwai said he wanted to depict the modern-day realities such as the lurking dangers of social media, actors hired to stand in weddings as fake relatives and a service to break up a relationship, all of which he drew his inspiration from what he personally heard.

"SNS is no longer a mere tool of communication, but has progressed into something in which with a click of the button, you can summon people, cars, products, anything -- thus I feel that people around the world are inadvertently in a vulnerable position," he said.

Take for example, the smartphone-based Uber car hire service, he noted. "You ride on cars of people whom you do not know and yet people around the world use it," he said, pointing to this "human weakness of unconditionally accepting such service as universal."

It is perhaps the universality of his films' messages that resonate across the international audience.

Asked about any plans for a joint Japan-China production, the award-winning director said he has already been involved in some projects as a producer and sees great potential in China's market.

"The Chinese market is significantly expanding. If there is an increase in the variety of films, it would make things easier for those creating art films like myself," he said.

He is also eager to break into the Russian market and follow in the footsteps of Akira Kurosawa, who directed a 1975 Japan-Soviet joint production, "Dersu Uzala."

Iwai, who is also a scriptwriter and directs television dramas, commercials and music videos, also expressed his eagerness to continue creating animated films.

As his 2015 animation, "The Case of Hana and Alice," is being shown in Europe this year, he said in jest, "I am probably seen as an animation director in Europe so I hope to give something of that to my fans."

Iwai, who will be featured as part of the Japan Now section created just last year to showcase contemporary Japanese films, will see five of his films shown at the film festival -- "A Bride for Rip Van Winkle," "Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom" (1993), "Love Letter" (1995), "Swallowtail Butterfly" (1996), and "Vampire" (2012).

Despite Iwai's clout in Asia and the United States, Kohei Ando, programming adviser of Japan Now, lamented at the same press conference that Iwai is not duly recognized in Europe and hopes to raise the director's profile to a broader audience beyond Asia.

Iwai is determined to keep doing what he does. "I want to have to it all, doing both live-action films and animation," he said.

