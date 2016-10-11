Close

Kyodo News

October 11, 2016

17:55 11 October 2016

Japan parliament approves supplementary budget to stimulate economy

TOKYO, Oct. 11, Kyodo

Japan's parliament approved a 4.11 trillion yen ($40 billion) supplementary budget on Tuesday to stimulate an economy dampened by sluggish growth amid weak consumer demand and business investment.

The second supplementary budget for the fiscal year through March was approved by the House of Councillors after clearing the House of Representatives last week. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, hold a majority of seats in both chambers.

Most of the new money will be used to fund part of a roughly 28 trillion yen economic stimulus package approved in August by the Cabinet, including infrastructure investment and enhanced welfare services.

