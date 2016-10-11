Close

Kyodo News

October 11, 2016 21:38

19:42 11 October 2016

Rugby: Dentsu acquires RWC 2019 marketing rights in Japan

TOKYO, Oct. 11, Kyodo

World Rugby and Dentsu Inc. announced Tuesday they have entered into an agreement giving a "substantial package" of official local sponsor and supplier rights to the Japanese advertising giant for Rugby World Cup 2019.

The agreement, struck in conjunction with IMG, World Rugby's sales agent, will allow Dentsu to facilitate sponsor and supplier-level deals in Japan, taking advantage of growing interest in the event.

"This deal reflects the strong commercial interest within Japan and across Asia," said World Rugby Head of Commercial, Broadcast and Marketing Murray Barnett in a statement.

"Dentsu's unparalleled knowledge of the Japanese market will enable Rugby World Cup 2019 (to) reach and harness interest from top Japanese multinationals while maximizing promotion of the tournament across the host nation."

Rugby's premier event will be held in Asia for the first time, beginning Sept. 20, 2019, and will involve matches played between 20 teams from around the world at 12 venues in Japan.

==Kyodo

