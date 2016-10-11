Russia requests Japanese cooperation on farm exports, energy

Russia has requested Japanese support for agricultural exports and energy development as part of intensifying negotiations on bilateral economic cooperation ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in December, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

Also included in Russia's 68-point list for Japanese cooperation are projects that are politically sensitive, such as developing areas near the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine and extending the Trans-Siberian railway to Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, the sources said.

The economic cooperation is being discussed after Abe presented to Putin in May an eight-point economic cooperation plan focused on developing the Russian Far East, in the hope of making progress on a decades-old territorial dispute over four Russian-held islets off Hokkaido that are claimed by Japan.