Australian opposition blocks same-sex marriage plebiscite

Australian opposition leader Bill Shorten on Tuesday announced his party would block a government plan to hold a general plebiscite on the issue of same-sex marriage, effectively killing off the idea.

Later in the day, Shorten moved an amendment to the government's existing plebiscite bill which would see the poll changed to a free vote in parliament, rather than the nonbinding public vote that the government prefers.

"If this (plebiscite) legislation is passed, there are not enough hands to put over enough children's ears to save them from the dreadful debate which no conservative government can guarantee will not occur," said Shorten, voicing concerns that many have expressed about the potentially damaging, and publically funded, "no" campaign that religious and conservative groups vowed to carry out.