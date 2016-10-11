Close

Kyodo News

October 11, 2016 23:39

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:08 11 October 2016

Australian opposition blocks same-sex marriage plebiscite

SYDNEY, Oct. 12, Kyodo

Australian opposition leader Bill Shorten on Tuesday announced his party would block a government plan to hold a general plebiscite on the issue of same-sex marriage, effectively killing off the idea.

Later in the day, Shorten moved an amendment to the government's existing plebiscite bill which would see the poll changed to a free vote in parliament, rather than the nonbinding public vote that the government prefers.

"If this (plebiscite) legislation is passed, there are not enough hands to put over enough children's ears to save them from the dreadful debate which no conservative government can guarantee will not occur," said Shorten, voicing concerns that many have expressed about the potentially damaging, and publically funded, "no" campaign that religious and conservative groups vowed to carry out.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Oct 2016U.S. replaces top envoy on N. Korea policy
  2. 5 Oct 2016Swiss Attorney General says Malaysian state fund was a Ponzi scheme
  3. 7 Oct 2016Japan on alert amid speculation of N. Korea activity Mon.
  4. 7 Oct 2016Asian editorial excerpts -2-
  5. 8 Oct 2016Aso, Lew vow to cooperate for strong U.N. sanctions on N. Korea

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete