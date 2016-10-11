Soccer: Haraguchi strikes again but concedes penalty as Japan, Australia draw

Genki Haraguchi became the first Japan player to score in three successive World Cup final qualifiers in almost 20 years, but gave away a penalty as Vahid Halilhodzic's men drew 1-1 against Australia on Tuesday.

Haraguchi opened the scoring shortly after kickoff before Mile Jedinak struck from the spot as Asia's two heavyweights shared the points. Haraguchi is the first Japanese since Wagner Lopes during 1998 World Cup final qualifying to net in three games in a row, with Kazuyoshi Miura in the USA 1994 qualifiers as the only other to have achieved the feat.

While Haraguchi was happy with his goal, he lamented the way he knocked down Tomi Juric in the second half for the spot kick that captain Jedinak converted.

"It was exactly according to plan," Haraguchi said. "As the manager said, we would have chances on short counters. Keisuke (Honda) and I talked about it before the game, that he would hold up the ball while I got behind the defense. Perfectly executed."

"As you saw we defended as a team -- all 11 of us. Each and everyone of us did his job, made no mistakes. Which is why the goal we gave up was frustrating; I feel badly about it. It was definitely a penalty. I couldn't stop. I hurried back because I thought we were in danger, but it's my fault."

"Their players played at a lot slower pace than they do in the Bundesliga. It's a shame because if it weren't for that one mistake, and had we been more accurate in trying to score a second, we could have won."

The visitors made several changes to the team that beat Iraq in the dying moments at home on Thursday.

The match-winner of the Iraq game, Hotaru Yamaguchi, replaced Yosuke Kashiwagi in defensive midfield, Shinji Kagawa took over for Hiroshi Kiyotake in the hole and Yu Kobayashi filled in for the ailing Shinji Okazaki. Tomoaki Makino got the nod at full-back for Hiroki Sakai, who was suspended on yellow cards.

Australia made three changes from a 2-2 draw in Saudi Arabia, but started talisman Tim Cahill, who has five goals in eight games against Japan for his career, on the bench.

Japan moved in front in the fifth minute, Honda sending Haraguchi through on the counter for a one-on-one with Mat Ryan. Haraguchi kept his composure, slipping the ball past Ryan to put Japan in the driver's seat.

Yet Haraguchi would cancel out that cool finish seven minutes into the second half when he knocked down Juric in the area. Jedinak netted with ease, hitting straight down the middle after sending Shusaku Nishikawa the wrong way to make it a 1-1 game.

Socceroos manager Ange Postecoglou brought Cahill on for Juric nine minutes past the hour, sparking the 48,460-strong crowd that had been quiet for most of the evening.

Kobayashi came within inches of reestablishing Japan's lead in the 74th minute, when he headed for the bottom left corner but was superbly kept out by Ryan in the Blue Samurai's best opportunity before the final whistle.

Halilhodzic regretted not taking all three points, but reveled in the gameplan he had.

"I don't regret a thing," he said. "It's a little bit frustrating. We prepared well tactically. The boys played well, especially in defense. We let them have the bulk of possession. We should have two more points."

"They had very few chances because we maintained our defensive discipline."

==Kyodo