N. Korea draft resolution seeks accountability for rights abusers

A U.N. committee is poised to consider a new draft resolution that aims for greater accountability to be imposed on those responsible for carrying out human rights abuses in North Korea.

The resolution, drafted by Japan and the European Union, encourages the 15-member Security Council to "take appropriate action to ensure accountability" -- which includes considering a referral of the matter to the International Criminal Court -- and to consider "expanding the scope for effective targeted sanctions against those who appear to be most responsible" for acts considered crimes against humanity, according to a draft of the document obtained by Kyodo News.

A diplomat explained that this year's resolution breaks from those adopted in 2014 and 2015 in that it seeks to hold others beyond Pyongyang's top leader Kim Jong Un responsible for allowing the abuses to continue.

Also addressed in the draft, as in previous resolutions, is the issue of international abductions, including the Japanese nationals who were abducted by North Korean agents mostly in the 1970s and 1980s. The text calls for the return of the Japanese nationals at the "earliest date possible."

The draft also takes note of the "lack of positive action" by North Korea, which is officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, since government-to-government consultations with Japan began in May 2014.

The text also expresses "grave concern at the impact of the diversion of resources to missile and nuclear development" at the expense of the human rights situation of North Korea's citizens.

The North has raised tensions by dramatically ramping up its nuclear and missile testing this year, so far conducting two underground nuclear tests and more than 20 ballistic missile tests in defiance of five past Security Council resolutions. The council is in the midst of hammering out a new sanctions resolution in response to the Sept. 9 nuclear test.

The draft resolution was circulated to co-sponsors Tuesday, according to diplomats.

It is to be put to a vote before the General Assembly's committee on human rights before reaching the General Assembly for a vote in a plenary session which usually takes place around mid-December.

