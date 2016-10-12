Close

Kyodo News

October 12, 2016 11:45

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:34 12 October 2016

Hokkaido hostel let foreign guests work for accommodation: police

SAPPORO, Oct. 12, Kyodo

A hostel in the northern Japan city of Sapporo is suspected of illegally providing lodging to foreign guests in exchange for labor, including making beds and cleaning rooms.

On Wednesday, police arrested Hiroshi Kozawa, the president of Tokyo-based Manryo Inc., which runs the Khaosan Sapporo Family Hostel, for allegedly engaging foreign guests on short-term visa who are not allowed to work in Japan in cleaning in violation of the immigration control law.

Kozawa, 45, told the police he thought the guests were doing volunteer work. Two Manryo employees -- Sven Balthasar, a 32-year-old Luxemburg national, and his wife Michiko Nonami, 34, were also arrested along with Kozawa.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Oct 2016Japan on alert amid speculation of N. Korea activity Mon.
  2. 7 Oct 2016Asian editorial excerpts -2-
  3. 8 Oct 2016Aso, Lew vow to cooperate for strong U.N. sanctions on N. Korea
  4. 7 Oct 2016Pakistan parliament approves legislation to prevent honor killings
  5. 6 Oct 2016Pakistan's Sharif tells India evacuating border won't fight poverty

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete