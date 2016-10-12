Hokkaido hostel let foreign guests work for accommodation: police

A hostel in the northern Japan city of Sapporo is suspected of illegally providing lodging to foreign guests in exchange for labor, including making beds and cleaning rooms.

On Wednesday, police arrested Hiroshi Kozawa, the president of Tokyo-based Manryo Inc., which runs the Khaosan Sapporo Family Hostel, for allegedly engaging foreign guests on short-term visa who are not allowed to work in Japan in cleaning in violation of the immigration control law.

Kozawa, 45, told the police he thought the guests were doing volunteer work. Two Manryo employees -- Sven Balthasar, a 32-year-old Luxemburg national, and his wife Michiko Nonami, 34, were also arrested along with Kozawa.