October 12, 2016 11:45

10:41 12 October 2016

North Korean vice foreign minister punished over envoy's defection

SEOUL, Oct. 12, Kyodo

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kung Suk Ung has recently been sent to a rural collective farm with his family at the order of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as punishment for the defection of a senior diplomat, a Seoul daily reported Wednesday.

Citing a source on North Korea, the JoongAng Ilbo said the veteran diplomat, who has played a key role in relations with Europe, was held responsible for the defection of Thae Yong Ho, a minister at the North's embassy in London, earlier this year.

"A massive inspection was carried out inside North Korea's Foreign Ministry since the defection case of minister Thae Yong Ho occurred in late July," the source was quoted as saying.

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
