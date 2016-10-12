Japan's Aug. core machinery orders log 1st fall in 3 months

Japan's core private-sector machinery orders fell a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in August from the previous month for the first decline in three months, largely in response to gains in the past two months, the government said Wednesday.

The orders, widely viewed as a leading indicator of future capital spending, totaled 872.5 billion yen ($8.4 billion), the Cabinet Office said. The decline followed a 4.9 percent increase in July and an 8.3 percent gain in June.

"Considering a sharp increase in June and a modest gain in July, the decline in August was small," a Cabinet Office official said, maintaining the government's basic assessment that core machinery orders "have shown movements of picking up."