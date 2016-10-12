Close

Kyodo News

October 12, 2016 11:45

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:58 12 October 2016

Japan's Aug. core machinery orders log 1st fall in 3 months

TOKYO, Oct. 12, Kyodo

Japan's core private-sector machinery orders fell a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in August from the previous month for the first decline in three months, largely in response to gains in the past two months, the government said Wednesday.

The orders, widely viewed as a leading indicator of future capital spending, totaled 872.5 billion yen ($8.4 billion), the Cabinet Office said. The decline followed a 4.9 percent increase in July and an 8.3 percent gain in June.

"Considering a sharp increase in June and a modest gain in July, the decline in August was small," a Cabinet Office official said, maintaining the government's basic assessment that core machinery orders "have shown movements of picking up."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Oct 2016Japan on alert amid speculation of N. Korea activity Mon.
  2. 7 Oct 2016Asian editorial excerpts -2-
  3. 8 Oct 2016Aso, Lew vow to cooperate for strong U.N. sanctions on N. Korea
  4. 7 Oct 2016Pakistan parliament approves legislation to prevent honor killings
  5. 6 Oct 2016Pakistan's Sharif tells India evacuating border won't fight poverty

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete