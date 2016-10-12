Close

Kyodo News

October 12, 2016 11:45

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:11 12 October 2016

Attack on shrine in Afghan capital leaves 14 dead: reports

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 12, Kyodo

At least 14 people were killed and 36 injured when gunmen opened fire on worshippers gathered at a shrine in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, according to reports.

The attack at Karte Sakhi Mosque began just before 8 p.m., the Reuters said, quoting witnesses as saying an explosion was followed by gunfire. Parishioners had gathered at the mosque to observe the Shiite holy day of Ashura Day.

Initial reports put the number of attackers at three, but Reuters quoted Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi as saying that police special forces who responded to the scene found and killed only one gunman.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Oct 2016Japan on alert amid speculation of N. Korea activity Mon.
  2. 7 Oct 2016Asian editorial excerpts -2-
  3. 8 Oct 2016Aso, Lew vow to cooperate for strong U.N. sanctions on N. Korea
  4. 7 Oct 2016Pakistan parliament approves legislation to prevent honor killings
  5. 6 Oct 2016Pakistan's Sharif tells India evacuating border won't fight poverty

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete