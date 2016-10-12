Attack on shrine in Afghan capital leaves 14 dead: reports

At least 14 people were killed and 36 injured when gunmen opened fire on worshippers gathered at a shrine in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, according to reports.

The attack at Karte Sakhi Mosque began just before 8 p.m., the Reuters said, quoting witnesses as saying an explosion was followed by gunfire. Parishioners had gathered at the mosque to observe the Shiite holy day of Ashura Day.

Initial reports put the number of attackers at three, but Reuters quoted Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi as saying that police special forces who responded to the scene found and killed only one gunman.