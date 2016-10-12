Close

Kyodo News

October 12, 2016 13:46

12:37 12 October 2016

Soccer: Kawasaki manager Kazama to leave post at end of season

KAWASAKI, Japan, Oct. 12, Kyodo

Kawasaki Frontale manager Yahiro Kazama is set to step down at the end of the season when his five-year contract expires, a J-League first-division club source said Wednesday.

The 54-year-old, who assumed the role early in the 2012 season from Naoki Soma, was asked to stay by the club but replied he wanted to close his chapter at Frontale and has already informed the players of his decision.

Kazama has yet to win a trophy during his tenure but has established a brand of attacking football at Todoroki Stadium, steering his side to second in this year's overall standings with three games to go, just a point behind leaders Urawa Reds.

