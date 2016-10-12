Close

Kyodo News

October 12, 2016 13:46

12:52 12 October 2016

BOJ to act if global economy drastically shrinks: board member

MATSUMOTO, Japan, Oct. 12, Kyodo

The Bank of Japan will carry out additional monetary easing steps "without hesitation," if a drastic downturn in the global economy thwarts the bank's efforts to achieve its inflation goal, a BOJ board member said Wednesday.

Brushing aside growing concern that the BOJ has already exhausted its policy options, Policy Board member Yutaka Harada said in a speech in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, "Japan remains far from reaching its limit in monetary easing policy."

At a policy meeting in September, Harada, a former government official known as an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, voted for a proposal to shift the central bank's policy focus to controlling yield curves instead of increasing asset buying.

