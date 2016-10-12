Close

Kyodo News

October 12, 2016 13:46

13:40 12 October 2016

Kitakyushu city to help China tackle air pollution

KITAKYUSHU, Japan, Oct. 12, Kyodo

The city of Kitakyushu in southwestern Japan signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday with a unit of China's Ministry of Environmental Protection to help the country combat air pollution.

It is the first time that a Japanese municipality has signed such an agreement with the Sino-Japan Friendship Centre for Environmental Protection, according to officials of the city, located in Fukuoka Prefecture on the island of Kyushu.

Under the agreement, signed to coincide with an international conference on air pollution in China, the municipality and the Chinese government office will exchange information and personnel to address air pollution and improve urban environments.

