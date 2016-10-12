Close

Kyodo News

October 12, 2016

13:51 12 October 2016

High court dismisses Inada's appeal over magazine article defamation

OSAKA, Oct. 12, Kyodo

The Osaka High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by Defense Minister Tomomi Inada in a lawsuit in which she sought compensation over a magazine article reporting her alleged link to an anti-Korean group.

In the defamation lawsuit, Inada, who was not the defense minister at that time, demanded The Mainichi Newspapers Co., which owns the publisher of the magazine, pay 5.5 million yen ($52,900) in damages and publish an apology. The appeals court upheld the lower court decision that dismissed her demand.

In 2014, the Sunday Mainichi weekly magazine reported in its Oct. 5 issue that Inada's funds management organization has received about 210,000 yen in donations from eight people associated with a senior member of the Zaitokukai group, saying their "close proximity stands out."

