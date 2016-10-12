Security heightened after rare protest at China's Defense Ministry

Scores of security officers and dozens of police vehicles stood guard outside China's Defense Ministry in central Beijing on Wednesday morning, in response to a massive protest there the previous day that apparently involved large numbers of retired and demobilized soldiers.

Protesters who remained until late Tuesday night were believed to have been removed from the demonstration site, and the police were seen escorting several people in green fatigues away early Wednesday morning.

The demonstration took place Tuesday in front of the Bayi Building, which houses the Chinese Ministry of National Defense and the Central Military Commission. Protests on such a massive scale within the vicinity of the military's heavily guarded core facilities are extremely rare.