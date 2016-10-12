Baseball: Red Sox have tough decision on Uehara

The Boston Red Sox sound convinced that 41-year-old Koji Uehara can pitch, but the question is how they go about keeping the free agent right-handed reliever.

"Koji's done an unbelievable job for this organization," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told a press conference on Tuesday.

Dombrowski said any decision would need to factor in both Uehara's effectiveness while considering the uncertainty that comes with his age.