14:43 12 October 2016
Baseball: Red Sox have tough decision on Uehara
BOSTON, Oct. 12, Kyodo
The Boston Red Sox sound convinced that 41-year-old Koji Uehara can pitch, but the question is how they go about keeping the free agent right-handed reliever.
"Koji's done an unbelievable job for this organization," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told a press conference on Tuesday.
Dombrowski said any decision would need to factor in both Uehara's effectiveness while considering the uncertainty that comes with his age.
