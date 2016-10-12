Close

Kyodo News

October 12, 2016 17:48

16:13 12 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct. 12) Kumamoto thanks Tokyo for post-quake assistance

TOKYO, Oct. 12, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Kumamoto thanks Tokyo for post-quake assistance

-- Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike meets with Kumamoto Gov. Ikuo Kabashima and Kumamon, the popular black bear official mascot of the southwestern Japanese prefecture, at the metropolitan government offices on Oct. 11, 2016. The Kumamoto representatives visited the Tokyo governor to express gratitude for the support Kumamoto received from the metropolitan government in the wake of the massive earthquakes that hit the Kumamoto area in April, such as the dispatch of metropolitan government officials and a monetary donation.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15188/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

