Kyodo News

October 12, 2016 17:48

17:05 12 October 2016

4 soldiers in Myanmar's restive Rakhine killed in fresh attacks

YANGON, Oct. 12, Kyodo

Four soldiers were killed and one was injured in Myanmar's restive Rakhine state Tuesday while government troops were conducting a sweep of a Muslim area in the wake of deadly attacks targeting police over the weekend, military-run media said Wednesday.

An army column conducting the operation came under fire from some 30 people just before being attacked by about 300 men armed with pistols, swords and knives, Myawaddy media reported.

One of the attackers was also killed in the clash, which occurred about 500 meters from Pyaungpit village in Maungdaw township, it said.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

