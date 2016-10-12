Close

Kyodo News

October 12, 2016 17:48

17:25 12 October 2016

Blackout occurs in parts of Tokyo, some gov't buildings affected

TOKYO, Oct. 12, Kyodo

A temporary blackout occurred in some areas of Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon, affecting some government buildings in the Kasumigaseki district, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that power had been fully restored before 4 p.m. and the government was confirming the facts of the blackout.

Up to 350,000 households and buildings in a wide area of Tokyo including Nerima and Minato wards were affected by the power outage, which the utility said may have been caused by a fire at a facility in Niiza, near Tokyo.

