17:39 12 October 2016
Toyota, Suzuki to start business tie-up talks to survive global race
TOKYO, Oct. 12, Kyodo
Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp. said Wednesday they have agreed to start talks on a business tie-up, eyeing cooperation in areas such as the development of new safety and environmentally friendly technologies.
Toyota, Japan's largest automaker, and Suzuki, the fourth-biggest, said the tie-up under consideration will be open to other companies and is expected to lead to technological standardization in the industry -- the latest sign of the consolidation of Japan's auto sector to survive intensifying global competition.
The move comes after Nissan Motor Co., the country's second-largest carmaker, decided in May to take a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp., which was stung by a fuel economy data manipulation scandal. The deal effectively puts Mitsubishi, Japan's sixth-biggest automaker, under the wing of Nissan.
