18:39 12 October 2016

Soccer: Brazilian Ademilson to sign for Gamba on full transfer

OSAKA, Oct. 12, Kyodo

On-loan Gamba Osaka striker Ademilson will sign a permanent deal ahead of the next season, the J-League first-division club announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Brazilian, who scored eight goals for Yokohama F Marinos last season on loan from Sao Paolo, joined Gamba on another loan spell this season and has bagged seven goals so far in 27 league games.

Ademilson has represented Brazil at Under-17, 20 and 23 levels.

