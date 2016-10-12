Close

Kyodo News

October 12, 2016 19:49

18:43 12 October 2016

Japan protests Chinese activity in contested E. China Sea gas field

TOKYO, Oct. 12, Kyodo

Japan has lodged a protest with China over new activity at what appear to be Chinese drilling rigs near the median line separating the two countries' economic zones in the East China Sea, the Japanese government's top spokesman said Wednesday.

Tokyo has repeatedly called on Beijing to stop its development of gas fields near the median line while negotiations over a 2008 bilateral accord on joint gas development in the area remain stalled.

"It is extremely regrettable that China is proceeding with unilateral development in the area while the boundary between Japan and China in the East China Sea is not yet fixed, despite (our) repeated protests," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

